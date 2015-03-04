BERLIN, March 4 Finance ministers from the Group
of Seven leading economies praised Ukraine's new draft budget
and economic reform package on Wednesday and said it should put
the country on track for support from the International Monetary
Fund (IMF).
"This legislation makes significant progress toward
implementing the prior actions on a new economic reform
programme that will be supported by a four-year IMF Extended
Fund Facility," they said in a joint statement.
"The G7 look forward to a positive consideration of the
Ukrainian programme by the IMF Executive Board in the coming
days," said the statement from the Canadian, French, German,
Italian, Japanese, British and U.S. finance ministers.
Ukraine's parliament approved on Monday a raft of IMF-backed
amendments to its 2015 draft budget which it hopes will clinch a
$17.5 billion bailout from the Fund.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)