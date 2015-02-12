BRUSSELS Feb 12 The International Monetary Fund has provisionally agreed a $17.5 billion extended fund facility with Ukraine, part of an overall $40 billion funding package for the country, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

Lagarde said the IMF team working in Kiev had reached agreement with the Ukraine government on the four-year facility, although this still needed to be approved by the IMF's board.

The IMF chief said Ukraine would receive additional funding from other sources, with the overall package around $40 billion. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)