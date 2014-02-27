WASHINGTON Feb 27 The International Monetary
Fund will send a fact-finding team to Ukraine in the coming days
in response to its request for support after the ouster of
President Viktor Yanukovich, IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said on Thursday.
She said the IMF and its international partners were
discussing how to help Ukraine. The IMF team being sent to Kiev
will have preliminary talks with authorities there, she added.
"This will enable the IMF to make its usual technical,
independent assessment of the economic situation in Ukraine and,
at the same time, begin to discuss with the authorities the
policy reforms that could form the basis of a Fund-supported
program," Lagarde said in a statement.