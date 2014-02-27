By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Feb 27 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said it would send a fact-finding team to
Ukraine next week in response to Kiev's request for support
after the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the IMF and its
international partners were discussing how to help Ukraine,
which says it needs $35 billion over two years to avoid
bankruptcy.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit
the Washington-based IMF on Friday to discuss Ukraine, IMF
spokesman Gerry Rice said.
The IMF team being sent to Kiev will have preliminary talks
with authorities there, Lagarde said.
"This will enable the IMF to make its usual technical,
independent assessment of the economic situation in Ukraine and,
at the same time, begin to discuss with the authorities the
policy reforms that could form the basis of a Fund-supported
program," Lagarde said in a statement.
Rice said it would be premature to specify what conditions
Ukraine would be required to follow in order to get an IMF
bailout, or how much money the IMF would be prepared to give.
"Broadly, we would expect that the main elements of that
Article 4 would remain valid," he told reporters, referring to
the IMF's last analysis of Ukraine's economy in October.
In that analysis, the Fund urged Ukraine to raise gas prices
for domestic consumers and introduce a flexible exchange rate
for the hryvnia currency - both unpopular steps previously
rejected by the Kiev government.
The key question is whether Ukraine's new leaders are more
likely to agree to difficult economic changes than the former
leaders. Rice declined to comment on how Ukraine's political
situation may affect the IMF's conditions.
"Obviously that's a question for the Ukrainian authorities I
think, more than for me," he said. "Of course the ownership of
the program, the commitment to the program, the capacity to
implement the program, are all considerations that we take into
account."
The IMF's team next week will be led by Nikolay Gueorguiev,
the deputy head of the Fund's European Department. The head of
that department, Reza Moghadam, will also join at some point,
Rice said.