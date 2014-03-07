WASHINGTON, March 7 The International Monetary
Fund mission to Ukraine is going well, and the Ukrainian
authorities are committed to economic reforms, a senior IMF
official said on Friday after a visit to the country.
Reza Moghadam, the director of the IMF's European
Department, visited Kiev as part of the Fund's fact-finding
mission to study Ukraine's finances. Ukrainian officials say
they are close to bankruptcy and have asked for international
aid.
"I am positively impressed with the authorities'
determination, sense of responsibility and commitment to an
agenda of economic reform and transparency," Moghadam said in a
statement.