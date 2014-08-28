WASHINGTON Aug 28 Ukrainian authorities have
complied with all the conditions of their $17 billion
International Monetary Fund loan so far, an IMF spokesman said
on Thursday, suggesting the country was on track to receive its
next disbursement under the program.
Ukraine, which is fighting a pro-Russian separatist
rebellion in the east, received $3.2 billion in May as the first
tranche of the two-year aid package from the IMF intended to
shore up depleted foreign currency reserves and support the
state budget.
"The authorities have committed to take a number of policy
actions prior to the completion of the (program) review, which
has since been implemented," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told
reporters.
The IMF board will meet on Friday to decide whether to
approve the next disbursement to Kiev, likely to total $1.4
billion.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)