WASHINGTON Aug 28 Ukrainian authorities have
complied with all the conditions of their $17 billion
International Monetary Fund loan so far, an IMF spokesman said
on Thursday, suggesting the country was on track to receive its
next disbursement under the program.
Ukraine, which is fighting a pro-Russian separatist
rebellion in the east, received $3.2 billion in May as the first
tranche of the two-year aid package from the IMF intended to
shore up depleted foreign currency reserves and support the
state budget.
"The authorities have committed to take a number of policy
actions prior to the completion of the (program) review, which
has since been implemented," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told
reporters.
The IMF board will meet on Friday to decide whether to
approve the next disbursement to Kiev, likely to total $1.4
billion.
However, the IMF has continued to emphasize the Ukrainian
program faces a number of risks due to the conflict in the east,
and suggested its current level of assistance will not be enough
to meet the government's financing needs if the situation gets
worse.
The government's tax revenues from the eastern region have
fallen, even as Kiev continues to spend money on fighting the
separatists.
It is so far unclear what impact the conflict would have on
Ukraine's growth. Economists have said the economy will slide
deeper into recession this year, despite the IMF aid deal, as
the rebellion cripples activity in the industrial east and
scares off foreign investors.
During its last visit to Kiev in July, the IMF downgraded
its growth forecast for this year to a 6.5 percent contraction,
from 5 percent previously.
"We have said that given the risks to the program, given the
situation, that if the situation were to be exacerbated, the
program would need to be significantly recalibrated, including
potentially the financing," Rice said. "The degree of
uncertainty continues to be very large."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Tom Brown)