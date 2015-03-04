WASHINGTON, March 4 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday the crisis in Ukraine is a huge distraction in efforts to reform the country's economy and its collapse would not be in Russia's interest.

In an interview on MSNBC, the International Monetary Fund's managing director said financial support for Kiev depends on how stable the situation is in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russia separatists have been battling the government.

