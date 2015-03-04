WASHINGTON, March 4 International Monetary Fund
chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday the crisis in Ukraine
is a huge distraction in efforts to reform the country's economy
and its collapse would not be in Russia's interest.
In an interview on MSNBC, the International Monetary Fund's
managing director said financial support for Kiev depends on how
stable the situation is in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russia
separatists have been battling the government.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)