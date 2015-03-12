(Adds White House comments, paragraph 8)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, March 11 The International Monetary
Fund has agreed to pump $10 billion into Ukraine's troubled
economy over the next year, providing swift assistance for the
country's struggling finances as part of a larger four-year
bailout.
The IMF board on Wednesday approved a loan of $17.5 billion,
with the bulk of the money heading out the door fast: $5 billion
likely by the end of this week and another $5 billion in coming
months, IMF officials said.
That will be combined with $7.5 billion in loans from other
international organizations and an expected $15.4 billion in
debt relief that Ukrainian officials hope to negotiate with
bondholders.
The program "is very strongly front-loaded during the first
year," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in Berlin.
"Ukraine has satisfied all the prior actions that were expected
and required of it in order to start running the program. ... We
are off to a good start."
The program aims to provide what Lagarde called "immediate
economic stabilization" to a country beset by conflict with
Russia and uncertainty about its territorial integrity.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said the IMF program's
impact should be felt quickly in a country struggling with
balance-of-payments problems and a crashing currency.
The program "will enable us to stabilize the economy and the
financial sector. It will be used to stabilize the currency. It
will enable the Ukrainian economy to grow from 2016," Yatseniuk
said in a televised statement.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest welcomed the IMF's
action, adding: "The United States is working alongside
international partners to provide Ukraine with the financial
support it needs as it continues to take steps that will
transform the Ukrainian economy and strengthen its democracy."
After a year of political upheaval and war, Ukraine's
economy is in a tailspin with a currency just back from record
lows, the highest interest rates in 15 years, and central bank
reserves of just $6.4 billion, barely enough to cover five weeks
of imports.
The IMF said the economy should grow 2 percent in 2016 after
a contraction of about 5.5 percent this year, and by end-2015,
Kiev should have enough reserves to cover about three months of
imports.
The IMF last year approved a $17 billion, two-year loan to
Ukraine, but deemed the effort insufficient to support economic
reform while the government continued battling pro-Russia
separatists in eastern Ukraine following Russia's annexation of
the Crimea region.
