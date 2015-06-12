WASHINGTON, June 12 The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday that the global lender could continue to lend to Ukraine even if talks over restructuring Kiev's debt fail and the nation determines it cannot meet its obligations.

"In the event that a negotiated settlement with private creditors is not reached and the country determines that it cannot service its debt, the Fund can lend to Ukraine consistent with its Lending-into-Arrears Policy," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)