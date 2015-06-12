(Adds background on Ukraine's financial situation)
WASHINGTON, June 12 The head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Friday that the global
lender could continue to lend to Ukraine even if talks over
restructuring Kiev's debt fail and the nation determines it
cannot meet its obligations.
Kiev is at loggerheads with its creditors in talks to
restructure the country's sovereign debt. Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko said on Wednesday the government could call a
moratorium on debt payments.
"In the event that a negotiated settlement with private
creditors is not reached and the country determines that it
cannot service its debt, the Fund can lend to Ukraine consistent
with its Lending-into-Arrears Policy," IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said.
During a visit to Washington this week, Yaresko said she
expects the IMF to release a $1.7 billion tranche of aid to Kiev
in July.
