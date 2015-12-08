* IMF executive board changes arrears policy
* Russia says decision looks rushed, biased
* Decision avoids clash over $3 bln Eurobond
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 The International Monetary
Fund will change its lending rules to allow it to keep
supporting countries if they fail to repay official creditors, a
move that would help Ukraine if it misses payments on a $3
billion debt to Russia.
Russia's finance minister immediately criticized the
decision.
"The IMF's Executive Board met today and agreed to change
the current policy on non-toleration of arrears to official
creditors," chief spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement.
Ukraine is restructuring its debts to plug a $15 billion
funding gap under an IMF-led $40 billion bailout. Defaulting on
the Eurobond, which matures on Dec. 20, could have put the
program at risk.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the decision
looked rushed and biased.
"It's taken exclusively to the detriment of Russia and in
order to legalize Kiev not repaying its debts," he told
reporters in Moscow.
Russia refused to allow the Eurobond to be included in
Ukraine's recent debt restructuring, arguing that it was made as
an "official sector" bilateral loan rather than being a standard
bond.
IMF policy had been to tolerate arrears to private
creditors, but not to sovereign states. A 2013 IMF paper said
having different standards for official and private creditors
could create a situation where one or more sovereign lender
could effectively veto assistance to a country in need.
"What we should avoid is that a minority sovereign creditor
might act like the hold-out creditor in the case of private
assets," IMF executive board member Otaviano Canuto said in an
interview before the change was approved.
Canuto, who represents Brazil on the policymaking board,
said conditions on IMF lending to a country that fell behind on
payments would make sure it kept negotiating in good faith to
reach agreement with creditors.
Gabriel Sterne, head of global macro at Oxford Economics in
London, said the change was long overdue but the timing "smells
of opportunism."
"It's another unfortunate example where the political
convenience of western Europe erodes the credibility and
coherence of the IMF's crisis resolution policies," he said.
