WASHINGTON, March 13 The International Monetary
Fund has made good progress in its fact-finding mission in Kiev
and will soon discuss Ukraine's economic situation with IMF
management, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday.
A team from the IMF arrived in Kiev last week to assess the
country's economic situation and discuss a possible bailout
program. Ukraine's new government has said it desperately needs
cash to cover expenses and avert a possible default.
"My understanding is that ... the discussions in Kiev had
made good progress, there has been a very good exchange of
views," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters. He said the
mission would return to Washington soon, possibly on Friday.