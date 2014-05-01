(Recasts with second IMF release)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 30 The International Monetary
Fund's board signed off on a $17 billion two-year aid program
for Ukraine on Wednesday to help the former Soviet republic's
economy recover after months of upheaval as it continues to face
geopolitical uncertainty.
The IMF aid will allow the immediate disbursement of $3.2
billion to Kiev and unlock further credits from other donors of
about $15 billion, intended to help Ukraine stabilize its
economy in the middle of its worst civil turmoil since
independence in 1991.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde admitted the program
faced risks, including from the government's ability to carry
out the politically unpopular measures necessary to get its
finances in order.
"In particular, further escalation of tensions with Russia
and unrest in the east of the country pose a substantial risk to
the economic outlook," she said in a statement.
Pro-Moscow separatists seized government offices in more
Ukrainian towns on Wednesday, a further sign authorities in Kiev
are losing control of the country's eastern industrial heartland
bordering Russia.
The unrest in the east follows months of anti-government
protests and Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, which had
already pushed Ukraine's economy to the brink of bankruptcy and
a likely economic contraction this year.
Kiev is also in a dispute with Moscow over the price it will
pay for natural gas exports in the future, and over about $2.2
billion Russia says it is owed for prior gas purchases.
Ukraine's economy may further suffer if sanctions intensify
on Russia, a key export market. Western nations have placed visa
bans and asset freezes on Russian individuals and companies over
what they see as meddling in Ukraine.
"Anything that undermines the economic situation of
(Ukraine) will jeopardize the implementation of the program,
which is why we very strongly encourage the parties to
negotiate, to come to terms," Lagarde told reporters after the
board's decision.
The IMF on Wednesday slashed its already modest growth
forecast for Russia, warning that sanctions were scaring off
investors and pushing the economy towards recession.
SHRINKING ECONOMY
The IMF said it also expects Ukraine's economy to contract
by about 5 percent this year; government forecasts are for a 3
percent contraction. The economy should rebound to 2 percent
next year, and 4 to 4.5 percent after that, according to the
fund.
External debt should rise to just below 100 percent of GDP
this year as the government borrows money to finance itself and
devalues its currency, even as revenues fall because of the
economic contraction and political unrest.
The decision from the IMF's 24-member board, which includes
representatives from Russia and the United States, allows
Ukraine to meet looming obligations and avoid a potential debt
default. Of the first tranche, $2 billion is intended to support
the budget.
But political instability makes it even more difficult for
Ukraine to get its economy back into shape, even though the new
government has pledged to pursue reforms as a condition for
receiving IMF aid.
The IMF's board decided to meet every two months for the
next couple reviews of Ukraine's program, rather than follow the
typical three-month schedule, in order to closely track the
government's commitment to reforms such as floating the currency
and cutting fiscal deficits.
Ukraine's previous two IMF programs were suspended after the
government failed to do what it had promised.
The IMF expects Ukraine to implement major reforms in its
energy and financial sectors, including raising the price of gas
for domestic consumers.
The ultimate goal is to fully eliminate the deficit of
Naftogaz, the state oil and gas company, by 2018.
Naftogaz imports a vast amount of gas and oil from Russia
for distribution to home consumers, selling it for lower prices
than what it paid and constantly running a deficit.
The Ukrainian government, in power until elections on May
25, has already said it would raise gas prices by more than 50
percent from this Thursday.
"(Ukraine) has demonstrated in the last few weeks that it
can undertake comprehensive reforms and has actually addressed
some of the issues that have been outstanding for a long time,"
Lagarde said. "We believe that Ukraine has an opportunity to
seize the moment, to break away from previous practices, both
from the fiscal, from the monetary, and from the governance
point of view."
