WASHINGTON Oct 13 Ukraine's $17 billion loan
program with the International Monetary Fund should prove
adequate absent a significant worsening of its conflict with
pro-Russian separatists, Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak
said on Monday.
In an interview with a small group of reporters, Shlapak
also flatly ruled out a restructuring of the nation's debts,
which some analysts have said would likely be needed to avoid a
default.
"Potentially, there's always such a chance, a question of
additional resources might arise," Shlapak said. "Then yes, then
we'll consider the possibility of some kind of new (IMF) program
... but that, I repeat, is in the event if we get a substantial
worsening of the situation."
"For now, there are quite enough resources," he said.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)