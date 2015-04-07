(Adds background, analyst comments)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 7 The International Monetary
Fund will assess the progress of Ukraine's talks with creditors
but does not have to make any decisions in June, when its next
review of the country's $17.5 billion bailout is due, the Fund's
No. 2 official said on Tuesday.
Ukraine's officials have set themselves a June deadline to
complete debt restructuring needed to plug a $15 billion funding
gap in the IMF program. Many analysts are skeptical that
deadline can be met.
"We have a fair amount of leeway in how we judge the
progress at that point," David Lipton, the IMF's first deputy
managing director, said at an event at the Washington-based
Peterson Institute.
"It would be best if Ukraine and its creditors could reach
agreement by that point," he said. "But if we can't make (a
decision) in June, we will figure out how to go forward."
As part of its IMF bailout, Ukraine must comply with a slew
of conditions to get its economy in better shape, including
strengthening public finances, repairing bank balance sheets and
shaking up its energy sector.
It must do so amid continued uncertainty over its
territorial integrity. The government in Kiev struck a ceasefire
with pro-Russia separatist rebels eastern Ukraine two months
ago, but fighting has continued almost daily.
The IMF itself has admitted that efforts to restore
Ukraine's financial stability face "exceptionally high" risks,
including from creditors balking at the terms of the debt
restructuring.
Russia holds a $3 billion Eurobond of Ukrainian debt coming
due in December, and has said it would not be part of the
private sector restructuring. And Kiev may have difficulties
persuading all bondholders to agree to write off some debt and
accept reduced interest rates or a longer repayment period.
"Those discussions are ... going to be complex," Lipton
said, referring to the debt talks. "This will take time."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Paul
Simao)