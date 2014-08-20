KIEV Aug 20 Ukraine wants the International Monetary Fund to combine the expected third and fourth tranches of a $17 billion dollar bailout package for a total of around $2.2 billion, Interfax quoted Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine is already expecting the disbursement of a second slice of $1.4 billion from the IMF under the programme on Aug. 29.

"We want to combine the third and fourth tranches. We calculate this will be about $2.2 billion and we count on receiving it before the end of the year," Shlapak said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)