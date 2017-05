KIEV Feb 9 Ukraine's government will ask parliament to meet Feb. 23 - 27 to discuss budget changes "vital" for the successful completion of talks with the International Monetary Fund, Interfax news agency quoted a deputy prime minister as saying on Monday.

"This meeting is vital in order for us to be able to conclude successfully negotiations with the IMF mission," Vyacheslav Kirilenko was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)