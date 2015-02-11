KIEV Feb 11 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday he hoped talks with an International Monetary Fund team on further financial aid would be successfully completed within 48 hours, news agencies reported him as saying.

"There are some unresolved issues - the question concerning energy sector reform," he was quoted as telling a government meeting. "In the course of 48 hours, I hope talks with creditors (the IMF) will be concluded."

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)