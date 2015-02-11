UPDATE 2-WellCare shares pop after bigger-than-expected profit
* WellCare's shares rise 4.7 pct to record-high (Adds conference call comments, details; updates shares)
KIEV Feb 11 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday he hoped talks with an International Monetary Fund team on further financial aid would be successfully completed within 48 hours, news agencies reported him as saying.
"There are some unresolved issues - the question concerning energy sector reform," he was quoted as telling a government meeting. "In the course of 48 hours, I hope talks with creditors (the IMF) will be concluded."
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* WellCare's shares rise 4.7 pct to record-high (Adds conference call comments, details; updates shares)
NEW YORK, May 3 Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.