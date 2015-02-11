* IMF, Ukraine locked in talks on more financial aid
* Energy reform one of issues hampering agreement
* Ukraine's economy badly hit by war, political turmoil
KIEV, Feb 11 Ukraine and a team from the
International Monetary Fund could reach an agreement on further
financial aid for the country's war-battered economy in the next
48 hours even though talks are proving tough, its prime minister
said on Wednesday.
The ex-Soviet republic, which is on the brink of bankruptcy
after a year of political upheaval and war, is in talks with a
visiting IMF team which it hopes will lead to a bigger,
longer-term funding plan than its current $17 billion programme.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk made clear the IMF team,
which arrived in Kiev on Jan. 8, was pressing hard for
implementation of promised reforms by the government, including
overhauling the state gas company Naftogaz, before it returns to
Washington to report to the Fund's board.
"The negotiations are not easy because no one simply wants
to give money away," Yatseniuk told a government meeting.
"There are some unresolved issues -- the question concerning
energy sector reform," he said, referring to Naftogaz, which
operates a complicated subsidy system under which it sells gas
to domestic customers at a lower price than it pays for it,
making it a huge financial drain on the economy.
"In the course of 48 hours, I hope talks with creditors (the
IMF) will be concluded," he said.
Ukraine's central bank said its governor, Valeria Gontareva,
would hold a final press conference with the head of the IMF
mission, Nikolay Gueorguiev, and Finance Minister Natalia
Yaresko in Kiev on Thursday.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in January the
Fund would support a larger package, or extended fund facility
(EFF), to plug Ukraine's estimated $15 billion funding gap for
2015, but she did not give exact figures.
The IMF team in Kiev also appears to be waiting for Ukraine
to make amendments to its draft budget for 2015 at the end of
February before it reaches a final conclusion.
Agreement on a package could unlock a much larger aid
package for Ukraine, which would include loans from the Group of
Seven rich industrial nations as well as the Fund, according to
sources in Washington familiar with talks.
A conflict between Ukrainian government forces and
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine that erupted last
April has exacerbated the country's long-standing economic
problems.
