BRUSSELS Feb 12 Ukraine is set to receive about
$40 billion in funding over the next four years, nearly half of
which will come from the International Monetary Fund, IMF chief
Christine Lagarde said in Brussels as talks on the Ukraine
conflict resumed in Minsk.
The ex-Soviet republic is on the brink of bankruptcy after a
year of political upheaval and war and was hoping to clinch a
deal with the IMF to unlock the wider financing package.
Lagarde told reporters that the IMF team working in Kiev had
reached an agreement with the Ukraine government on a new
economic programme with about $17.5 billion coming from the IMF
and additional resources from the international community.
"From these various sources taken together, a total
financing package of around $40 billion is estimated over the
four year period," she said.
The IMF's staff-level agreement, which still needs to be
approved by the IMF's board, came after Ukraine's government
showed "a determination to reform like we have never seen,"
Lagarde said.
Ukraine has agreed to front-load reforms including energy
tariff increases, bank restructuring, governance reform of
state-owned enterprises and an anti-corruption agenda, she
added.
Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France returned to
the negotiating room in Minsk on Thursday, as a document seen by
Reuters suggested the sides may agree to end fighting in eastern
Ukraine with a ceasefire starting on Feb. 14.
"The main risk of course relates to the geopolitical
developments that may affect market and investor confidence,"
Lagarde said.
