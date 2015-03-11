KIEV, March 11 Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Wednesday Ukraine expects the first tranche of aid from the International Monetary Fund to amount to $5 billion, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported.

When asked how large she expected the first slice of IMF funding to be under a new $17.5 billion programme, Yaresko said "five", according to Interfax.

The Washington-based fund announced a preliminary agreement for the new four-year loan programme last month. Its board is widely expected to approve the package when it meets on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)