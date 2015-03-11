KIEV, March 11 Ukraine's Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko said on Wednesday Ukraine expects the first
tranche of aid from the International Monetary Fund to amount to
$5 billion, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported.
When asked how large she expected the first slice of IMF
funding to be under a new $17.5 billion programme, Yaresko said
"five", according to Interfax.
The Washington-based fund announced a preliminary agreement
for the new four-year loan programme last month. Its board is
widely expected to approve the package when it meets on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)