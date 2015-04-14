KIEV, April 14 It is vital for Ukraine to reach a restructuring deal with creditors to plug a $15-billion funding gap before an International Monetary Fund review of its bailout programme in June, an IMF official said on Tuesday.

"We want and expect that outcome. It will be an important consideration in that review," David Lipton, the IMF's first deputy managing director, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence)