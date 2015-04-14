(Adds quote, background on debt talks)
KIEV, April 14 Ukraine must agree a
restructuring deal with creditors to plug a $15-billion funding
gap before an International Monetary Fund review of its bailout
programme in June, an IMF official said on Tuesday.
Ukraine's officials have set themselves a June deadline to
complete debt talks under a $40 billion funding package backed
by the IMF. Many analysts are sceptical the planned timeframe is
realistic.
"It is vital that Ukraine and the creditors reach an
agreement ... before our June review. We want and expect that
outcome," the IMF's first deputy managing director, David
Lipton, said in a statement.
"It will be an important consideration in that review. Just
as IMF needs assurances that Ukraine's reforms will succeed, we
need assurances that its financing is secured," he added.
Last week, the five leading holders of Ukrainian sovereign
and quasi-sovereign bonds formed a creditors' committee for the
debt talks, but said they resisted plans for a writedown under
an IMF-led bailout deal.
This could slow negotiations as Kiev has made clear it will
need to cut the face value of the debt, dismissing suggestions
that it could resolve its financial difficulties by just
extending bond maturities.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Janet Lawrence
and Andrew Heavens)