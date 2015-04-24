KIEV, April 24 Ukraine expects an International Monetary Fund mission to arrive in Kiev on May 29 to begin the first review of the Extended Fund Facility programme for the heavily-indebted ex-Soviet country, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday.

Ukraine says it would like to have a plan for restructuring its $23 billion foreign debt in place by the time the IMF mission arrives in Kiev. (Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)