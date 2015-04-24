(Adds background)
KIEV, April 24 Ukraine expects an International
Monetary Fund mission to arrive in Kiev on May 29 to begin the
first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for
the heavily-indebted ex-Soviet country, Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said on Friday.
Ukraine says it would like to have a plan for restructuring
its $23 billion foreign debt in place by the time the IMF
mission arrives in Kiev.
The Ukrainian government, which is also fighting a
separatist insurgency in the east of the country, has already
received an initial tranche of about $5 billion under a
four-year $17.5 billion EFF programme.
Kiev expects a second tranche of $2.46 billion to be
disbursed under the programme once the mission has reviewed its
progress on economic reform and its negotiations with creditors
to restructure sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt.
"Our tasks are to stabilise the financial sector and receive
all the extra financial aid which our Western partners have
promised us and secondly to carry out the restructuring of
Ukraine's external debt," Yatseniuk told parliament.
"We have $23 billion for restructuring and the government
will go ahead with restructuring. The creditors want to receive
more, we want to pay less. We will do everything to make the
Ukrainian economy stable," he said.
(Reporting by Natalya Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)