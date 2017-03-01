KIEV, March 1 Ukraine has signed a International
Monetary Fund memorandum, paving the way for the disbursement of
the next tranche of loans under its $17.5 billion bailout
programme, a source in the central bank said on Wednesday.
"The Ukrainian side has signed the updated memorandum on
cooperation," the source said.
Disbursements have been delayed repeatedly over the past two
years due to stop-start progress on reforms. The latest tranche
of $1 billion was contingent on Ukraine passing an IMF-backed
2017 budget and implementing banking system reforms.
