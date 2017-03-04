KIEV, March 4 The International Monetary Fund
said on Saturday it had reached an agreement with Ukraine on an
updated memorandum under a $17.5 billion programme, paving the
way for its board to consider the disbursement of the fourth
loan tranche later in March.
"The IMF staff has reached agreement with the Ukrainian
authorities on an updated memorandum of economic and financial
policies," Ron van Rooden, the IMF's Ukraine mission chief, said
in a statement.
Disbursements under the programme have been delayed
repeatedly over the past two years due to stop-start progress on
reforms. The latest tranche of $1 billion was contingent on
Ukraine passing an IMF-backed 2017 budget and implementing
banking system reforms.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)