KIEV Feb 27 Ukraine's new finance minister said on Thursday he hoped an International Monetary Fund mission would visit Ukraine next week to work on a new aid package of at least $15 billion for the former Soviet republic.

"Today we requested the IMF send a mission and we hope that it will be here next week," the minister, Oleksander Shlapak, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

"It will be a new programme. We will be asking for at least $15 billion and then it will become clear," he added.

The minister also said he expected the hryvnia, which sank to a record low on Thursday as fresh turmoil emerged in Crimea, to strengthen soon at around 10 to the dollar.