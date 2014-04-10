KIEV, April 10 Ukraine's parliament passed a law
on Thursday to end corruption in government purchases and
promote transparency in tenders, a move aimed at helping the
country to secure a $14 billion to $18 billion bailout from the
International Monetary Fund.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, presenting the law to
parliament, said the government spent about 300 billion hryvnia
($25 billion) state purchases every year.
Crooked deals mean about 40 percent of the money earmarked
for state purchases "stays in the corrupt pockets of the people
who carry out these purchases," he said.
The IMF threw a financial lifeline to Ukraine, whose economy
is staggering after four years under ousted President Viktor
Yanukovich, on condition it enacts reforms and austerity
measures. Those steps are needed to get the economy back on
track and avoid a debt default following months of turmoil, the
IMF says.
Ukraine has already passed an anti-corruption bill, freed
the exchange rate of the national currency, the hryvnia, and
raised the price of gas for household consumers. Passing the
procurement law was one of the last key conditions to be met.
The deal with the IMF, which was announced on March 27,
should unlock further credits, for a total of $27 billion. The
agreement is subject to approval by the IMF management and its
executive board, which Ukraine hopes will come before the end of
April.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Larry King)