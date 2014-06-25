KIEV, June 25 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk told parliament on Wednesday he was hopeful Ukraine
would receive the second tranche of aid from an International
Monetary Fund bailout since it was fulfilling all conditions
required by the programme.
"We're holding talks with the IMF in order to receive the
second tranche of aid - I have fairly positive hopes. We are
fulfilling all the criteria despite all the difficulties,"
Yatseniuk said.
In May Ukraine received a first tranche of about $3.2
billion under an IMF two-year $17 billion bailout programme.
