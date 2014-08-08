KIEV Aug 8 Ukraine expects that a decision on disbursement of a second $1.4 billion tranche of aid by the International Monetary Fund under a $17 billion loan programme will be adopted on Aug. 29, Central Bank chief Valeria Hontareva said on Friday.

Ukraine, which is battling pro-Russian separatist rebels in the east of the country and whose economy has been in recession since 2012, received a first tranche of $3.2 billion under the programme in May.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Pavel Polityuk and Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)