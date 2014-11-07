KIEV Nov 7 An International Monetary Fund
mission will visit Kiev from Nov. 11 to 25 to check on the
status of Ukraine's conflict-hit economy and its progress under
a $17 billion bailout programme, the IMF's Ukraine
representative Jerome Vacher said on Friday.
The IMF programme was agreed in April to shore up the
ex-Soviet state's foreign currency reserves and support the
economy, which was blighted by years of corruption and economic
mismanagement and is now struggling with the extra costs of
fighting a separatist rebellion in its eastern territories.
"The mission will discuss with the authorities the current
economic situation, progress under the program, and their
policies to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability and
revive growth," Vacher said in a statement.
Kiev had expected that the next loan tranche, worth $2.7
billion, of the bailout would come in December, but last month
Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said the IMF would not make
a decision on the payment until the formation of a new
government, which is unlikely to happen before the end of the
Fund's November visit.
Vacher appeared to confirm this, saying "discussions will
continue after the new government is formed."
The mission is also expected to decide how much additional
financial aid Kiev may need, after warning in September that if
Ukraine's conflict with the separatists runs into next year, the
country may need as much as $19 billion in extra aid.
Earlier on Friday, Ukraine's central bank said foreign
currency reserves had plummeted by almost a quarter
month-on-month in October to $12.6 billion, their lowest since
2005.
Ukraine has so far received two tranches under the IMF
programme, worth a total of $4.6 billion.
(Reporting by Natilia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
editing by Ralph Boulton)