BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment prices $1.45 bln senior secured facilities
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars acquisition announces pricing of cgph $1.45 billion senior secured credit facility
KIEV Dec 3 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday the new government was ready to hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund on the disbursement of the next tranche of financial aid under a $17 billion loan programme.
"I ask the Finance Minister to invite the IMF mission as the government is formed and our foreign partners are ready for talks," Yatseniuk told members of the new cabinet who were voted into office by parliament on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars acquisition announces pricing of cgph $1.45 billion senior secured credit facility
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders will vote in their best financial interests and support the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and nominees for the board.