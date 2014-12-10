BRIEF-GPM Petroleum files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
KIEV Dec 10 Ukraine's new economy minister, Aivaras Abromavicius, said on Wednesday the government wanted the International Monetary Fund to expand its $17 billion bailout package due to Ukraine's worsened economic outlook.
"We want to expand the programme given the difficult situation. Calculations are being made," Abromavicius said at a briefing, adding that it was too early to say how much extra cash would be needed.
The IMF, which is visiting Kiev this week for talks on the bailout programme with the government, warned in September that if Ukraine's conflict with pro-Russian separatists runs into next year, the country may need as much as $19 billion in extra aid. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by John Stonestreet)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were near flat from a week earlier, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, down slightly from $15.34 billion the previous week.