KIEV Dec 29 An International Monetary Fund
mission will visit Ukraine in early January for more discussions
over implementation of an economic reform programme, the IMF
said on Monday.
"The International Monetary Fund is moving expeditiously to
continue discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on the
IMF-supported economic reform program aiming to stabilize the
Ukrainian economy and restore sustainable growth," it said in a
statement.
The IMF, which had previously flagged a visit for sometime
in January, said the mission would begin work in Kiev on Jan. 8
and could conclude before the end of the month.
Ukraine has so far received two tranches of aid worth a
combined $4.6 billion under a $17 billion IMF-led bailout
package agreed in April to support the economy and shore up its
foreign currency reserves.
This month, Kiev said it needed the IMF to expand its
bailout programme because of a deterioration in the country's
economic outlook. The IMF and Ukraine's other Western backers
have made clear that any further financial assistance will hinge
on Kiev's ability to implement long-promised reforms.
A senior Ukrainian presidential official said last week that
Kiev expected the IMF to reach a decision on the disbursement of
its next multi-billion dollar instalment of aid by late January.
