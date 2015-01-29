KIEV Jan 29 An International Monetary Fund team
is extending its mission in Kiev beyond a planned departure date
of Jan. 29, a representative of the press service of Ukraine's
central bank said on Thursday.
"The mission is continuing its work in Kiev," the
representative said without giving any details about how long
talks had been extended by.
The IMF is in talks with Ukrainian authorities about
boosting financial support to Ukraine and said last week it
would support a bigger, longer-term funding plan than its
current $17 billion programme, but did not give exact figures.
