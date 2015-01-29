KIEV Jan 29 An International Monetary Fund team is extending its mission in Kiev beyond a planned departure date of Jan. 29, a representative of the press service of Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday.

"The mission is continuing its work in Kiev," the representative said without giving any details about how long talks had been extended by.

The IMF is in talks with Ukrainian authorities about boosting financial support to Ukraine and said last week it would support a bigger, longer-term funding plan than its current $17 billion programme, but did not give exact figures.

