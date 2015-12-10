* Ukraine has $3 bln debt to Russia due Dec. 20
* IMF rule change may help Kiev in debt dispute
* Russia criticizes decision, vows to take Ukraine to court
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Dec 10 Russia has no plan to cancel its
membership of the International Monetary Fund after it changed
its operating rules in a way that may support Ukraine in a debt
dispute with Russia, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on
Thursday.
Kiev may default on a $3 billion debt to Moscow on Dec. 20,
which would have puts its IMF-led $40 billion bailout at risk.
But the IMF, which has 188 member nations, agreed on Tuesday
to change its rules to allow it to keep supporting countries
even if they fail to repay official debt.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev accused the IMF of
meddling and said the decision had been taken for political
reasons. He said he doubted Ukraine would redeem the outstanding
Eurobond due later this month.
But Siluanov said that Russia did not plan to leave the Fund
and that in general the IMF was conducting the "right policy".
"We are one of the Fund's key members. Despite the difficult
situation which has happened we don't consider it necessary to
leave the Fund," Siluanov said.
"The IMF is conducting a right policy aimed at supporting
the balance of payments, budget of countries who need financial
help... This is a very important and necessary institution,
especially during current uneasy times for the global economy,"
Siluanov said.
He said earlier this week that Ukraine had 10 days after the
Eurobond falls due to either repay the $3 billion or accept
President Vladimir Putin's restructuring proposal - otherwise
Russia would take Ukraine to court.
Ukraine, which has separately reached an agreement with
private creditors to restructure its sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap
under an IMF-led $40 billion bailout programme, insists the debt
owed to Moscow is commercial - a point on which Russia
disagrees.
In an article for the Financial Times newspaper, Siluanov
said on Thursday that Russia "just as America and Britain
regularly do had provided assistance to a country whose policies
it supported."
In late 2013, Russia extended a $3 billon loan to Ukraine
under its former president, Viktor Yanukovich, who was
considered pro-Moscow.
But public protests against Yanukovich's swing away from the
European Union towards deeper ties with Russia led to unrest and
bloodshed that eventually forced Yanukovich to flee.
"We are concerned that changing this (the IMF) policy in the
context of Ukraine's politically charged restructuring may raise
questions as to the impartiality of an institution that plays a
critical role in addressing international financial
instability," Siluanov wrote.
"Its well-founded principles should be changed only after
due consideration, and not in response to the politics of the
moment."
