KIEV Nov 18 Ukraine must approve a suitable
2017 budget and step up anti-corruption efforts to secure more
loans under a $17.5-billion International Monetary Fund
programme, the Fund said on Friday, as it announced the
completion of its latest mission to Kiev.
This corroborates comments to Reuters from central bank
chief Valeriia Gontareva, who earlier in November warned that
Ukraine risked not receiving a fourth tranche of loans worth
$1.3 billion this year due to parliament's reluctance to pass
reforms.
"While good progress has been made, the authorities need
some more time to implement policies to ensure medium-term
fiscal sustainability - including adoption of the 2017 budget
consistent with program targets - safeguard financial stability,
and tackle corruption," the IMF said in a statement.
Among a list of recommendations, it said the authorities
needed to implement tax and pension reforms, legislative changes
that are not backed by opposition parties in parliament.
Following the 2013/14 pro-European 'Maidan' uprising,
Ukrainian authorities promised to modernise the economy and root
out corruption in exchange for loans from the IMF and other
Western backers.
The IMF welcomed the recent launch of an online wealth
declaration database for officials as a major step towards
improving transparency but said much remained to be done.
"Tangible results in prosecuting and convicting corrupt
high-level officials and recovering proceeds from corruption
have yet to be achieved," it said.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias
Williams)