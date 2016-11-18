KIEV Nov 18 Ukraine must approve a suitable
2017 budget and step up anti-corruption efforts to secure more
loans under a $17.5 billion International Monetary Fund
programme, the Fund said on Friday, as it announced the
completion of its latest mission to Kiev.
"While good progress has been made, the authorities need
some more time to implement policies to ensure medium-term
fiscal sustainability - including adoption of the 2017 budget
consistent with program targets - safeguard financial stability,
and tackle corruption," it said in a statement.
