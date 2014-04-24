(Corrects to show documentation has been received but that the IMF has not confirmed conditions have been met)

By Elvina Nawaguna

WASHINGTON, April 24 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that Ukraine's government had provided the documentation needed to show whether it had met conditions for a financial aid package and the Fund's board would meet on April 30 to review and consider the matter.

The IMF tentatively agreed in late March to provide a $14 billion-$18 billion two-year bailout to help Ukraine recover from months of political and economic turmoil. The IMF board has yet to approve that package. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)