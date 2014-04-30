WASHINGTON, April 30 Ukraine's $17 billion
bailout program from the International Monetary Fund faces
geopolitical and implementation risks, the IMF chief said on
Wednesday.
Ukraine, which has been in the midst of months of turmoil,
on Wednesday received the IMF bailout to help stabilize its
economy, which should unlock a further $15 billion in
international aid.
"On the implementation front, we are taking all the
precautions we can in order to mitigate those risks," IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters.
"On the geopolitical front, clearly the bilateral
international support, and the cooperation of all parties, will
be extremely helpful to reinforce the position of the economy of
Ukraine," she said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)