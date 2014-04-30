WASHINGTON, April 30 Ukraine's $17 billion bailout program from the International Monetary Fund faces geopolitical and implementation risks, the IMF chief said on Wednesday.

Ukraine, which has been in the midst of months of turmoil, on Wednesday received the IMF bailout to help stabilize its economy, which should unlock a further $15 billion in international aid.

"On the implementation front, we are taking all the precautions we can in order to mitigate those risks," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters.

"On the geopolitical front, clearly the bilateral international support, and the cooperation of all parties, will be extremely helpful to reinforce the position of the economy of Ukraine," she said. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)