WASHINGTON, April 3 The International Monetary
Fund said on Monday its executive board approved another $1
billion loan payment to Ukraine, bringing total disbursements to
about $8.38 billion under the $17.5 billion bailout program.
IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said
Ukraine's economy was showing signs of improvement, with lower
inflation and a doubling of international reserves.
"To achieve faster, sustainable growth, needed to lift
incomes and enable Ukraine to catch up with its regional peers,
structural reforms to improve the business environment and
attract investment need to be accelerated," Lipton said in a
statement.
