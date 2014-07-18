KIEV, July 18 The International Monetary Fund expects to decide on a second tranche to Ukraine within weeks as part of its $17 billion bailout, the mission chief in the country said on Friday.

Nikolay Gueorguiev said the tranche could total $1.4 billion. The ex-Soviet republic received a first tranche of slightly more than $3 billion in May.

"The mission has reached an understanding with the Ukrainian authorities on the policies necessary for the completion of the first review under the stand-by agreement... We expect this process to be completed within few weeks" he said.

The IMF approved a $17 billion two-year aid programme for Ukraine in April to help the former Soviet republic's economy recover after months of upheaval, unlocking further credits from other donors of about $15 billion. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)