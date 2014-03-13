WASHINGTON An International Monetary Fund team in Kiev will begin negotiations with Ukrainian authorities about an economic reform program, the IMF's chief said on Thursday.

"Following an informal briefing today of the IMF's Executive Board, (IMF) management has asked the team to stay in (Kiev) and begin a process of negotiation," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. She said the mission should finish its work by March 21.

An IMF team has been in Kiev since March 4 to gather data about the government's finances. Ukrainian officials have said the country is nearing bankruptcy.

IMF support is widely seen as critical to Kiev's finances and to getting its economy on a growth track.

"The team will work with the Ukrainian authorities to develop an economic reform program that will result in sound economic governance and sustainable growth, while protecting the vulnerable in society, and that can be supported by the IMF in accordance with its policies," Lagarde said.

IMF aid programs typically are accompanied by stringent conditions to ensure that a country will be able to fix and grow its economy. Canada, the European Union, the United States and other countries have promised to support Ukraine if an IMF program is put into place.

The IMF's last loan program to Ukraine for $15 billion went awry when the government failed to implement reforms.

In the past, the IMF has asked Kiev to cut its large fiscal deficit, float its exchange rate, and phase out costly energy subsidies. Similar conditions are expected to be attached to any new IMF bailout package.

