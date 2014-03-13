WASHINGTON, March 13 An International Monetary Fund team in Kiev will begin negotiations with Ukrainian authorities about an economic reform program, the IMF's chief said on Thursday.

An IMF team had been in Kiev since March 4 to gather data about the government's finances. Ukrainian officials have said the country is nearing bankruptcy.

"Following an informal briefing today of the IMF's Executive Board, (IMF) management has asked the team to stay in (Kiev) and begin a process of negotiation," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement. She said the mission should finish its work by March 21.