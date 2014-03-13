WASHINGTON, March 13 An International Monetary
Fund team in Kiev will begin negotiations with Ukrainian
authorities about an economic reform program, the IMF's chief
said on Thursday.
An IMF team had been in Kiev since March 4 to gather data
about the government's finances. Ukrainian officials have said
the country is nearing bankruptcy.
"Following an informal briefing today of the IMF's Executive
Board, (IMF) management has asked the team to stay in (Kiev) and
begin a process of negotiation," IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said in a statement. She said the mission should finish
its work by March 21.