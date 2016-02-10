BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that she had been reassured by Ukraine's president that he was committed to following a reform path to keep the nation's $17.5 billion bailout on track.
"We agreed on the principle of a roadmap of actions and priority measures to ensure prompt progress under the program, which will help keep Ukraine on a path toward robust and sustainable growth," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement, referencing a discussion with President Petro Poroshenko. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017