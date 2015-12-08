(Adds background, quotes)
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's finance minister accused
the IMF on Tuesday of bias in changing its lending rules to
allow it to potentially help Ukraine if Kiev misses payments on
its $3 billion debt to Moscow.
The rule change would allow the IMF to keep supporting
countries if they fail to repay official debt.
"The decision to change the rules seems rushed and biased,"
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists. "It's taken
exclusively to the detriment of Russia and in order to legalise
Kiev not repaying its debts."
He said Russia was preparing to take Ukraine to court over
the Eurobond held by Moscow that is due to be repaid on Dec. 20.
Ukraine, which reached an agreement with private creditors
to restructure its sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed debt to
plug a $15 billion funding gap under an IMF-led $40 billion
bailout programme, has insisted the debt owed to Moscow is
commercial.
But Russia, which is involved in confrontation with Ukraine
over annexation of its Crimean peninsula and support for
separatist rebels in the east, has said it is country-to-country
official debt outside the scope of Kiev's deal with private
creditors.
Moscow had initially wanted the two-year Eurobond, taken out
by the government of pro-Moscow ex-president Viktor Yanukovich
only two months before he was ousted by street protests in
February 2014, to be fully repaid in December.
But in an unexpected move, President Vladimir Putin offered
a restructuring deal last month that would allow Ukraine annual
repayments of $1 billion for the next three years, starting in
2016. Ukraine has not responded to the offer.
"We made a step forward - we proposed a solution to
Ukraine's debt problems and turned to the IMF because we
understood that Kiev could not solve its debt problems on its
own," Siluanov said.
"But we were offered to negotiate together with commercial
lenders. This is not a constructive dialogue. The circle has
closed."
