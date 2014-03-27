KIEV, March 27 The International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday it had agreed a $14-18 billion stand-by
agreement with Ukraine.
Below is a text of the IMF announcement.
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission worked in Kyiv
during March 4-25, to assess the current economic situation and
discuss the authorities' economic reform program that could be
supported by the IMF. At the conclusion of the visit, Nikolay
Gueorguiev, Mission Chief for Ukraine, issued the following
statement today in Kyiv:
The mission has reached a staff-level agreement with the
authorities of Ukraine on an economic reform program that can be
supported by a two-year Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF.
The financial support from the broader international community
that the program will unlock amounts to US$27 billion over the
next two years. Of this, assistance from the IMF will range
between US$14-18 billion, with the precise amount to be
determined once all bilateral and multilateral support is
accounted for.
The agreement reached with the authorities is subject to
approval by IMF Management and the Executive Board.
Consideration by the Executive Board is expected in April,
following the authorities' adoption of a strong and
comprehensive package of prior actions aiming to stabilize the
economy and create conditions for sustained growth.
Ukraine's macroeconomic imbalances became unsustainable over
the past year. The (until recently) pegged and overvalued
exchange rate drove the current account deficit to over
9 percent of GDP, and a lack of competitiveness led to the
stagnation of exports and GDP. With significant external
payments and limited access to international debt markets,
international reserves fell to a critically low level of two
month of import in early 2014. The 2013 fiscal deficit was 4½
percent of GDP, and the government accumulated sizeable
expenditure arrears. The 2013 deficit of the state-owned gas
company Naftogaz reached nearly 2 percent of GDP, driven by the
sharp increase in sales at below-cost prices. Without policy
action, the combined budget/Naftogaz deficit would widen to over
10 percent of GDP in 2014.
Following the intense economic and political turbulence of
recent months, Ukraine has achieved some stability, but faces
difficult challenges. To safeguard reserves and address currency
overvaluation, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) floated the
exchange rate in February. Measures implemented in February and
March helped stabilize financial markets and ensured that
critical budget payments have been met. Nonetheless, the
economic outlook remains difficult, with the economy falling
back into recession. With no current market access, large
foreign debt repayments loom in 2014-15.
The goal of the authorities' economic reform program is to
restore macroeconomic stability and put the country on the path
of sound governance and sustainable economic growth while
protecting the vulnerable in the society. The program will focus
on reforms in the following key areas: monetary and exchange
rate policies; the financial sector; fiscal policies; the energy
sector; and governance, transparency, and the business climate.
Monetary policy will target domestic price stability while
maintaining a flexible exchange rate. This will help eliminate
external imbalances, improve competitiveness, support exports
and growth, and facilitate the gradual rebuilding of
international reserves. The NBU plans to introduce an inflation
targeting framework over the next twelve months to firmly anchor
inflation expectations.
Financial sector reforms will focus on: (i) ensuring that
banks are sound, liquid, and well-capitalized; (ii) upgrading
the regulatory and supervisory framework of the NBU, including
complying with international best practice and supervision on a
consolidated basis, and (iii) facilitating resolution of
non-performing loans in the banking sector.
Fiscal policy will secure priority spending during the
coming months and implement deeper fiscal adjustment over the
medium-term. The initial stabilization in 2014 will be achieved
through a mix of revenue and expenditure measures. For 2015-16,
the program envisions a gradual expenditure-led fiscal
adjustment-proceeding at a pace commensurate with the speed of
economic recovery and protecting the vulnerable-aiming to reduce
the fiscal deficit to around 2½ percent of GDP by 2016.
Energy sector reforms will focus on reducing this sector's
fiscal drag, while attracting new investment and enhancing
efficiency. A key step is the commitment to step by step energy
reform to move retail gas and heating tariffs to full cost
recovery, along with early action towards that goal.
Importantly, this will be accompanied by scaled up social
protection to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable. Over
time, the program will focus also on improving the transparency
of Naftogaz's accounts and restructuring of the company to
reduce its costs and raise efficiency.
Reforms to strengthen governance, enhance transparency, and
improve the business climate will be central elements of the
program. Policy measures in these areas will include adoption of
a new procurement law to close loopholes allowing evasion of a
competitive procedure; measures to facilitate VAT refunds to
businesses; and an independent quarterly audit of the Naftogaz
accounts. The above, and other measures, will be fully developed
with the assistance of the World Bank, EBRD, and other
international financial organizations and will help increase
transparency of government operations, address long-standing
governance issues, and remove barriers to growth. Moreover, the
IMF will prepare a comprehensive diagnostic study that will
cover the anti-corruption and governance framework, the design
and implementation of laws and regulations, the effectiveness of
the judiciary, and tax administration.
The authorities' economic reform program and is rightly
focused on addressing the key economic challenges faced by
Ukraine. Its success in achieving these important objectives
will be steadfast implementation, which will enable these
efforts to be supported by the international community.
(Editing by Elizabeth Piper, Steve Gutterman and Timothy
Heritage)