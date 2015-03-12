KIEV, March 12 Ukrainian Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko said on Thursday Ukraine would launch a drive to
privatise many of the country's 3,300 state-owned enterprises by
the end of this year.
"By the end of April a plan should be prepared to
restructure state enterprises and conduct privatisations ...
Privatisation will start this year," she said in a briefing.
She added that Ukraine expected the financial gap of the
largest state company, energy giant Naftogaz, to fall to 29.7
billion hryvnia ($1.6 billion) this year from 110 billion
hryvnia in 2014.
